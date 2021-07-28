Smithers Town Council has voted unanimously to impose a Remedial Action Requirement to remove a vacant mobile home at the Hudson Bay Mobile Home Park.

According to Town staff, the owner of the trailer has 14 days to make a request to the Town Council to reconsider the remedial action requirement.

General Manager of Integrated Growth and Infrastructure Mark Allen said if no request is made the trailer must be removed within 30 days.

“If it’s not removed in 30 days the Town can then proceed with the demolition and then those costs will be sent to the owner of the mobile home park,” he said.

Allen explained to council why the costs will be sent to the mobile home park owner.

“Unfortunately by year end it actually has to go by the taxes which is not related to the unit owner, it goes to the property owner as per the local government act,” he said.

According to staff, the trailer is abandoned and has not had any occupants since at least September 2018.

Staff also added the trailer poses a safety risk after three fires have occurred including one fatal.

According to a report to Town Council, the trailer is beyond repair.