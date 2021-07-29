The campfire ban that was implemented last month has been rescinded by the Northwest Fire Centre.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, the fire danger is low enough that the Northwest Fire Centre can lift the ban.

Meanwhile, sky lanterns, fireworks, burn barrels, Category 2 and category 3 burning is still prohibited.

Bartos said the BC Wildfire Service feels like it is safe enough to have campfires.

“We do have resources tied to the Northwest for fire response but we are hoping not to have a human caused fire, we really can’t afford our resources to be out there chasing campfires that were abandoned,” she said.

Bartos is asking for community members to use their due diligence and make sure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving the site.

She also said the precipitation in the region helped with the Chief Louie Lake wildfire.

“We did have a little bit of a downturn of weather here in the Northwest Fire Centre in comparison to the rest of the province so, that helped greatly in response to that fire and stopped it from growing for the time being,” Bartos said.

She also added that fire crews from the NWFC have been sent to the Cariboo and Kamloops fire centre’s to assist with firefighting efforts.

The Northwest Fire Centre currently has four active wildfires with one considered of note.