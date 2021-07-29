Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

A water main break that resulted in campers at the Riverside Municipal Campground in Smithers without water has been fixed.

The break was repaired on Wednesday (July 28) and water was turned back on to campers that afternoon.

On Tuesday (July 27), Town Council were made aware of the break that occurred earlier that morning.

Campers were given bottled water during the time water was shut off.