To work from home or not work from home? That is the question facing many BC workers as the pandemic slowly fades into the rearview mirror.

According to a recent poll from Insights West, 60% of workers in our province worked from home during the pandemic, while 84% expect to continue some form of this arrangement post-pandemic.

Spokesperson, Steve Mossop told Vista Radio we could be in line for our highest transition when it comes to worker mobility.

“21% of people who say they are definitely or probably going to quit their job and on top of that you have another 30% who might or might not quit so there is a lot of worker uncertainty as to what this return to work would look like.”

“I don’t think we will see a mass exodus but I think we will look back and say this is the highest transition we have seen in years and years as far as worker mobility and it really is a combination of several things. People are more in touch with their savings or that they are more confident in surviving a downturn in work and creating their own business.”

Mossop also gave a snapshot of what a future arrangement could look like for some employees if they choose to work from home in some capacity.

“I think the message for employers is personal flexibility and unfortunately, I don’t know how it would look or how reasonable that is. Every worker is slightly different, some want to work in the afternoon, some want to work three times a week in their home office and come in twice a week.”

Only 11% of respondents believe they will never work from home again once the pandemic is over, while another 5% aren’t sure.