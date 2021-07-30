Are BC workers still likely to work from home post-pandemic?
(Photo supplied by Insights West)
To work from home or not work from home? That is the question facing many BC workers as the pandemic slowly fades into the rearview mirror.
According to a recent poll from Insights West, 60% of workers in our province worked from home during the pandemic, while 84% expect to continue some form of this arrangement post-pandemic.
Spokesperson, Steve Mossop told Vista Radio we could be in line for our highest transition when it comes to worker mobility.
“21% of people who say they are definitely or probably going to quit their job and on top of that you have another 30% who might or might not quit so there is a lot of worker uncertainty as to what this return to work would look like.”
“I don’t think we will see a mass exodus but I think we will look back and say this is the highest transition we have seen in years and years as far as worker mobility and it really is a combination of several things. People are more in touch with their savings or that they are more confident in surviving a downturn in work and creating their own business.”
Mossop also gave a snapshot of what a future arrangement could look like for some employees if they choose to work from home in some capacity.
“I think the message for employers is personal flexibility and unfortunately, I don’t know how it would look or how reasonable that is. Every worker is slightly different, some want to work in the afternoon, some want to work three times a week in their home office and come in twice a week.”
Only 11% of respondents believe they will never work from home again once the pandemic is over, while another 5% aren’t sure.