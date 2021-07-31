Hazelton’s Regan Yee will be running Saturday (July 31) evening, pacific time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The event is the females 3000 metre steeplechase and the qualifiers will be held around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

This is Yee’s first time at the summer Olympics and qualified with a time of 9:27:54 during the Olympic trials.

If Yee qualifies, her chance at the podium will be at 6 a.m. PST.

In 2019, Yee placed fifth at the Pan Am Games in Lima.