Hazelton track star does not advance to Olympic Steeplechase final
Regan Yee (Photo supplied by Regan Yee)
In her first Olympics, Regan Yee of Hazelton finished 8th out of 13 in her 3,000-metre steeplechase heat at the Tokyo Olympics.
With a sizzling temperature of 39 degrees C, Yee posted a time of nine minutes 41.14 seconds and did not qualify for the final.
Geneviève Lalonde broke Yee’s Canadian record in her heat with a time of 9:22.64 and qualified for the final.
Meanwhile, a Cariboo athlete also competed at the Olympic Games. The Canadian women’s rugby sevens team, which included Kayla Moleschi of Williams Lake, finished in 9th place out of 12. After going 1-and-2 in the group round, Canada wrapped up the competition with a 24-10 victory over Kenya in the game that determined 9th spot.
Files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow