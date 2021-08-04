Community members in Smithers and Burns Lake will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The Northern Health authority is participating in Walk-In Wednesday where residents can walk into a facility and get either their first or second doses.

In Smithers a mobile unit will be located at the Central Square park near the Bulkley Valley Museum.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake, walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine will be at the Lakes District Hospital- Primary Care unit.

Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins said this is part of the provincial push to get residents vaccinated.

“We know that the next step in the provincial restart is set to happen in early September and we really want to see those numbers really strong and it’s a campaign about making it as accessible and convenient for people,” she said.

Collins added anyone 12 and older can attend but if they are going for their second dose their first must’ve been from June 16 or earlier.

She also said she is hopeful this will increase the number of people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re [Northern Health] making an effort to get as many areas as possible to those strong immunization rates where we know it’s much less likely for COVID to spread and keep our case numbers low,” Collins said.

As for vaccination rates, the Smithers Local Health Area is currently at 67% for residents 12 and older having at least one dose and 54% 12 and older are fully vaccinated.