There are currently seven wildfires burning within the Northwest Fire Centre with only one of the considered of note.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, four new wildfires were reported over the weekend but three of them are extinguished.

Since April 1, the Northwest Fire Centre has seen 53 wildfires.

Bartos said there is only one wildfire of note and that is the Chief Louie Lake Wildfire which is now measured at 19,000 hectares.

“We’ve had an uptick of weather which has kind of increased a little bit of fire activity so, recently we’ve had crews on this fire and they’re assisted with heavy equipment and helicopters,” she said.

Bartos also said the increase in precipitation that is in the forecast is good news.

“When we get these little downturns of weather it is a good time for firefighters and the wildfires on the landscape to kind of settle down a little bit and for us to get in and provide some suppression activity,” she said.

According to Bartos, the Northwest Fire Centre continues to assist in firefighting efforts in the Cariboo, Southeast and Kamploops fire centres.