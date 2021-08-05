A second mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday (Aug 5) in Smithers.

The clinic will be held at Boville Square until 6 p.m. for anyone 12 years and older.

According to Northern Health, the clinic is offering first doses and second doses for anyone who received their first dose on June 17 or earlier.

Spokesperson Eryn Collins said registration is not needed for the mobile clinics.

“The main thing is you really just need to show up in person and we will get a vaccine in your person,” she said.

The Vaccine2You mobile clinic was also held Wednesday (Aug 4) for the province’s Walk-In Wednesday campaign.

Collins also said last week Smithers held a Vax The North event.

“We have continued to see people coming and getting their first and second doses and the more convenient and the more opportunities that we can offer to people it’s all in an effort to ensure we can get those numbers up,” she said.

The clinic will be offering either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Smithers Local Health Area continues to fall behind the provincial average with 67% of people 12 and older receiving a first dose and 54% of people receiving a second.

Additionally, on August 11 a mobile clinic will be held in Houston.