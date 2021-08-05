Coast Mountain College to provide skills training with help from the province
Coast Mountain College, Smithers Campus | Photo Courtesy: Taylor Chartrand
The province has announced that B.C. residents whose job has been affected by COVID-19 and employment barriers will now have access to new training and job opportunities.
Included in the Investment is a new program from Coast Mountain College.
The Steps Into Trades program will provide participants with work experience and skills for in demand trades.
Over $473,000 was provided for the program.
Additionally, A $587,510 investment was provided to Kopar to offer the Net-Work Connections program which will help persons with disabilities develop digital literacy skills to find employment.
A total of $95 million has been allocated to organizations around the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people.
The funding is a part of B.C’s Economic Recovery Plan.