The province has announced that B.C. residents whose job has been affected by COVID-19 and employment barriers will now have access to new training and job opportunities.

Included in the Investment is a new program from Coast Mountain College.

The Steps Into Trades program will provide participants with work experience and skills for in demand trades.

Over $473,000 was provided for the program.

Additionally, A $587,510 investment was provided to Kopar to offer the Net-Work Connections program which will help persons with disabilities develop digital literacy skills to find employment.

A total of $95 million has been allocated to organizations around the province that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people.

The funding is a part of B.C’s Economic Recovery Plan.