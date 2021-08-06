43 thousand people were employed in the North Coast- Nechako region in July according to Statistics Canada.

The agency added this is an increase from last year where 39,000 people were employed in the region.

“The unemployment rate came down from last year, it’s 7.9% this July and it was 14.3% a year ago,” Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said.

He also explained where there were job increases within the region.

“So, services went up and within services we have growth in professional scientific technical services, accommodation and food services,” Ferrao said.

The region has a higher unemployment rate than the province.

B.C remained steady for July and saw an unemployment rate of 6.6%.

This is compared to last year where the province had an unemployment rate of 11.2%.

According to Ferrao, last July was during the onset of the pandemic but the unemployment rates across the country have been slowly increasing for the past 12 months.

The unemployment rate across Canada has also decreased to 7.5% compared to 7.8% in June.