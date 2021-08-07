President of Coast Mountain College and CEO Justin Kohlman will be stepping down from his role.

Kohlman, who has been with the college for six years will step down from the role on November 1.

He recently became president in 2019 after former president Ken Burt ended his term.

Kohlman started as Vice President academic and International in 2015.

According to a news release, he will be moving to Alberta to be the President and CEO of Grand Prairie Regional College.

The College is now in the process of searching for a new President.