Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee paid a visit to Smithers on his BC Liberal leadership tour.

In June, He announced that he would be running in the upcoming leadership race after Andrew Wilkinson stepped down.

According to Lee, he has toured various communities across the province to talk to members of the Liberal party and community members about the leadership race.

He said he thinks it’s important to come forward for the province.

“That we continue to recognize the need for balance in terms of partnership with First Nations, in terms of how we continue to move forward with strong development in our regions, including the Bulkley Valley,” Lee said.

He added he continues to her concerns about infrastructure.

Lee explained what he’s enjoyed about touring the Bulkley Valley.

“The people have certainly been welcoming and despite the challenges we’ve had through this pandemic over the last 18 months, I know it’s been a challenge for us all here,” he said.

Lee ran for the 2017 BC Liberal leadership race but came in third to Andrew Wilkinson and Dianne Watts.

The BC Liberals will decide their new leader in 2022