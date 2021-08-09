Get On Board program (Photo supplied by BC Government)

Starting on September 1st, children 12 and under in the province can ride BC Transit, HandyDART, or Translink service free of charge.

The BC Government estimates that 370,000 kids throughout the province will be eligible for this program, and families could save up to $420 a year.

“Taking public transit is a great choice. It offers a cleaner, low-carbon way of getting around that works for people, communities, and the environment. The ‘Get on Board’ program will also encourage a new generation of transit riders,” said Premier John Horgan.

Unaccompanied children aged six to 12 can ride BC Transit for free without fare or identification.

Children five and under still need to be accompanied by someone 12 and older.

Children using HandyDART services need to be accompanied by an adult.

“This is a great opportunity to grow young ridership, create lifelong transit users and further reduce congestion on our roads,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit CEO.