Hazelton’s Regan Yee finished 8th out of her heat in the females 3000 metre steeplechase, which resulted in her not qualifying for the final.

Yee ran a time of 9:41.14 in a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

During the Olympic trials she broke the Canadian record posting a time of 9:27:54 but during the qualifiers Genevieve Lalonde broke Yee’s record.

Lalonde posted a time of 9:22:64.

Yee said she was in the call room waiting for her heat to start when she noticed Lalonde broke the Canadian record.

“I was so excited for her and it really inspired me like, if she can do that in this heat, in this environment then I can go out there, I can run fast and I can qualify for the final,” she said.

She added even though she didn’t qualify for the final it was still inspiring.

According to Yee, she did her best to prepare for the heat.

She also said even though they attempted to prepare it was still tough.

“The heat combined with the humidity, it was 70% humidity as well so, it felt like 42,43,44 degrees, it was just so hot and super hard to prepare for,” Yee said.

During the race, Yee decided to put an orange scrunchy in her hair to raise awareness for the Every Child Matters Movement.

She added she wanted to raise awareness about the legacy of the residential school system.

Yee also told Vista Radio she is planning to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.