The Northwest Fire Centre is advising of strong winds within the Nadina Fire Centre that could result in growth in wildfires in the area.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, the wind event is specifically a concern for the Chief Louie Lake that is considered a Wildfire of Note.

Winds are expected to gust at 45 km/hour on Monday and 35 km/hour Tuesday.

Bartos said there is concern that fire activity could pick up within the region.

“We do have crews that are still working on location and if that does seem necessary they will be pulling if it is a safety concern to our personnel on location,” she said.

In a statement the Northwest Fire Centre said crews continue to work on location.

Bartos also said no new fires were ignited over the weekend.

“Right now we have 55 fires since April 1st and six active wildfires on the landscape,” She said.

The Chief Louie Lake wildfire is currently being measured at 19,000 hectares and is considered out of control.

Smoke is expected to be visible by surrounding communities because of the wind.