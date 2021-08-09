The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army is reminding community members to not drop off used clothing at the back of its building.

The Thrift store permanently closed on July 31.

According to a release issued last month, the closure was due to financial liability of running the store during the pandemic.

The store ran in Smithers for 20 years.

In a Facebook post the Salvation Army added its food bank and soup kitchen for community members will continue.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army thrift store in Houston remains open.