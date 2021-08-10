Village of Granilse logo (supplied by: Village of Granisle)

Eight workers from the Village of Granisle became members of CUPE 2086 with District of Houston municipal workers.

This occurred during a Labour Board vote counted on July 26.

Among the services under the union includes the bus that picks up and delivers groceries for a small fee, takes residents to and from medical appointments and delivers water samples for lab analysis once a month.

According to the release Granisle residents, the nearest grocery store is 150km round trip.

CUPE 2086 represents 20 full-time and part-time workers employed by the District of Houston.

This includes office workers, parks and recreation from the arena and leisure facility, equipment operators, mechanics and workers at the water and wastewater plant.

The Village of Granisle workers include the water/wastewater operator, machine operator, one casual worker who assists with parks, equipment and vacation relief.

Two information centre workers, a gardener, front office staff and bus driver will also be members of the union.