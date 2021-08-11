BC Health Officials report that 395 new COVID-19 cases are in the province, 15 of which are in Northern Health.

This brings the total active cases in BC to 3,284, 111 of which are in the north.

72.5% of BC adults and 70.6% of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

82.1% of those 12 and up and 83% of adults in the province received their first vaccine.

Of the active cases in BC, 71 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

  • 15 new cases in Northern Health
    • Total active cases: 111
  • 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
    • Total active cases: 430
  • 187 new cases in Interior Health
    • Total active cases: 1,893
  • 100 new cases in Fraser Health
    • Total active cases: 619
  • 31 new cases in Island Health
    • Total active cases: 218
  • one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
    • Total active cases: 13