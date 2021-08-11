Almost 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in BC
COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
BC Health Officials report that 395 new COVID-19 cases are in the province, 15 of which are in Northern Health.
This brings the total active cases in BC to 3,284, 111 of which are in the north.
72.5% of BC adults and 70.6% of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.
82.1% of those 12 and up and 83% of adults in the province received their first vaccine.
Of the active cases in BC, 71 individuals are in hospital and 23 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 15 new cases in Northern Health
- 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 187 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,893
- 100 new cases in Fraser Health
- 31 new cases in Island Health
- one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada