The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has announced that the Lake Babine Area Moose Winter Range Enhancement project has received part of a $9.3 million grant.

This project received $107,847 in funding and will increase winter moose browse supply and availability near Smithers.

According to HCTF, this project is run by the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club.

In a news release the HCTF said moose populations have been in a decline due to several factors and loss of quality moose forage supply.

Other projects that received funding include restoring fish passages at road, rail and stream crossings along the Bulkley River Watershed and assess species composition, distribution and exploitation rate of Bull Trout and Dolly Varden in both the Nass and middle Skeena Rivers.

A total of 175 individual conservation projects have received funding throughout the province.

According to HCTF, funding and the support for the projects come from public groups such as the British Columbia Wildlife Federation and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC.

HCTF also added this is the foundation’s highest record annual investment.