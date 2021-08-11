Houston residents will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without booking an appointment Wednesday (Aug 11).

The Vaccine2You Mobile Clinic will be held at Steelhead Park until 6 p.m.

Anyone aged 12 and older will be able to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Northern Health added registration is not required for the clinic.

While the province is encouraging residents to get vaccinated, cases continue to climb across the province and in the Northwest.

During the July 25 to July 31 period, the Smithers Local Health Area, which includes Houston, saw no cases of COVID-19.

As for Vaccination rates, the Smithers LHA continues to be behind the province with 68% of community members 12 and older receiving a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% of residents 12 and over have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, another Vaccine2You mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Telkwa Elementary School on Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.