Health officials in BC reported 536 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of daily cases in the province since May 13th with Interior Health accounting for nearly half of them with 258 new infections.

In the meantime, Northern Health reported 12 new infections.

Our region now has 116 active cases of the virus.

As of today (Wednesday), 82.2% of residents 12 and older have received their first vaccine dose while 71.1% are fully inoculated.

In addition, 83.0% of eligible adults have gotten their first jab and 72.9% are immunized with both doses.

There are 3,585 active cases in the province.

Of those, 72 individuals are in hospital and 29 are in intensive care.

One new death from Interior Health is being reported bringing the death toll to 1,778.

The new/active cases include:

* 135 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 699

* 105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 493

* 258 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,045

* 12 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 116

* 26 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 222

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 10