More hot temperatures are on its way for most of the province, including the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20’s to low 30’s Thursday (Aug 12) and Friday (Aug 13).

According to Meteorologist Armel Castellan, the region is expected to reach near record temperatures.

He added the record high for August 13 is 32.4, which was set in 1991.

Castellan said even though the region is not in the heat warning residents should still check on our most vulnerable.

“Call your neighbours, especially those who live alone, your family and friends and make sure that everybody is keeping hydrated and as cool as possible,” he said.

According to Castellan, because we are close to the solstice and the days are shorter the temperatures will not be as warm as the province saw in June.

He also said that the region is in the top two or three in terms of temperature records.

“It’s getting close but it may not quite get the daily record but it is certainly high enough that it is concerning especially since the region had a pretty warm start to July,” Castellan said.

After Friday, temperatures will decrease as wet weather is expected to move into the region.