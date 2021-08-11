Vandalism at Gordon Williams Rotary Park (supplied by: Rotary Club of Smithers)

Smithers RCMP is investigating vandalism that occurred at the Gordon Williams Rotary Park.

In a Facebook post, the Rotary Club of Smithers said the act occurred between Saturday evening (Aug 7) or early Sunday morning (Aug 8).

In a photo posted by the Rotary Club, benches were broken and knocked over.

“It is very disheartening when community spaces that are made by hardworking volunteers are senselessly vandalized,” the post added.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, condemned the act calling it senseless and affront.

The park was named after Smithers former mayor Gordon Williams Sr. after he passed away in 2016.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP.