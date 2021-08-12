A Houston-raised woman is creating a short film based on her experience growing up in the North.

Ann Marie Hak received funding from CineSpark in 2020 to create the short film called “Wishing Fall”.

The film is about an overbearing Newfoundland stepfather who is trying to bond with his Filipino stepson by taking him on a camping trip to a wishing fall.

Hak said even though it isn’t based in Houston it is based on her roots.

“I drew from the experience of growing up in Houston where we’ve been camping, fishing, being in the North and I think the thing that really struck me about the story I wanted to tell from there is male relationships and what is masculinity,” she said.

According to Hak, this is her first short film that she has made and wrote.

She added one of the hardest things for creating the film has been location and casting.

Hak said she is half Filipina and felt it was important that there was Filipina representation.

“It was extremely important that I get a Filipino actor to play the other leading role and that was extremely hard to find and so I had searched for the option of another visible minority,” She said.

Hak Added she was able to find a Filipino actor for the role.

The film is in the process of being filmed on Vancouver Island.

Hak added a fundraiser has been started to assist with production costs for the film.

The film is expected to premiere in May 2022 in Victoria.