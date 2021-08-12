The Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, B.C. and Canada have signed a Gitanyow Governance Accord.

According to a news release, the accord provides a path forward in the B.C. Treaty process toward full self-government, led by a restored Gitanyow hereditary governance system.

This tripartite accord commits all of the parties to a series of steps needed to transition away from the federal Indian Act by revitalizing and achieving legal recognition of the Huwilp/ Houses within five years.

The province added the accord is a process of rebuilding Gitanyow hereditary governance with modern-day governance tools and provides an important example of the benefits of implementing rights and title through negotiation.

Each of the parties have agreed that these key milestones but be reached within five years:

Revitalizing the Gitanyow Constitution, governance structures and developing a citizen code

Negotiating an inherent governance agreement that sets out steps to Gitanyow self-government

Ratifying and implementing the Gitanyow Inherent Governance Agreement.

According to the release, all of the partners recognize that self-determination is an important step in advancing reconciliation.

A tripartite governance working group will be established within 45 days of signing the accord with each party appointing at least one representative.