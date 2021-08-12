a man on the street stock image (supplied by: pixabay)

The province has provided 48 communities across B.C. with funding so local programs can deliver more services to tackle homelessness.

According to a news release, more than $76 million is being invested in projects, such as outreach and mental health supports and expanding or creating new temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

Smithers is among one of the recipients to receive funding.

$186,464 has been provided for a Smithers Homeless Outreach and Capacity Building.

Additionally, Terrace also received some funding for its Homeless Resilience Initiative.

The program is a party of the Safe Restart Agreement which is funded by the province and Canada.