Another mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday (Aug13) in the Smithers region.

The Vaccine2You clinic will be held in Telkwa at Telkwa Elementary School from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to Northern Health, the clinic is for drop in for first and second doses and no registration is required.

Vaccines will be available for anyone 12 and older.

Meanwhile, additional clinics will be held in Smithers next week for booked appointments at the Healthy Living Centre on August 19 and 20.