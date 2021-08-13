The B.V.D.R.A. Houston Drags is returning this weekend.

The event will be held at the Houston Airport Friday (Aug 13), Saturday (Aug 14) and Sunday (Aug 15).

According to Organizer Russell Gutknecht, the event will be $5 at the door and camping will be available.

He explained what people can expect throughout the weekend.

“There are a couple of food vendors, one from Prince Rupert, one all the way from Fraser Lake, it should be good,” Gutknecht said.

He added preparing for this event has been similar to the previous year.

Gutknecht also said there has been positive feedback from the community.

“We’ve heard lots about it, people are talking about it which is a good thing, it should be a good turn out,” he said.

The B.V.D.R.A. are asking people who are camping to refrain from campfires due to the dry conditions.

The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m.