Firefighting efforts are continuing in the Northwest Fire Centre.

The Chief Louie Lake south of Ootsa Lake has grown in size to over 20,000 hectares.

This fire is the only fire within the fire centre that is considered a “Wildfire of Note” which means it is highly visible or could pose a threat to public safety.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos additional personnel will be placed at the Chief Louie Lake Fire.

She said there are currently 14 firefighters at that fire.

“There is also heavy machinery with the assistance of air support and the crew that is on the Chief Louie Lake fire is looking to establish the guard that they have been working on for a number of days now,” Bartos said.

She added an increase in fire activity was expected for that fire due to the wind event that was declared earlier this week.

Bartos also said the rain expected over the weekend is good news for the fire centre.

“We are hoping that the fire [Chief Louie Lake] does get some precipitation and then we’ll be looking to see what it’s going to develop into next week but with the ridge rebuilding we are expecting temperature to rebound next week,” she said.

There are currently over 260 fires burning across the province with five in the Northwest Fire Centre.