COVID-19 cases within the Northwest have increased according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

After months without identifying a new case the Smithers Local Health area reported two new cases.

Burns Lake LHA identified three new cases.

Over the past few weeks Burns Lake has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases within the region.

According to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry over 90% of the new cases being identified are in unvaccinated residents.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates in Smithers and Burns Lake are lower than the provincial average according to the BCCDC.

In the Smithers LHA, 68% of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine which is compared to 82.4% provincially.

Additionally, in Smithers 56% of people are fully vaccinated compared to 72% for the provincial average.

Meanwhile, In Burns Lake 67% of people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57% are fully vaccinated.