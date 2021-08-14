The Canadian Forces will be flying over Smithers, Terrace, and Prince Rupert this afternoon (Saturday) in honour of healthcare workers.

The CF-18 demo team began their Northern BC expedition in Prince Rupert earlier today, heading towards Smithers.

According to the CF-18 Facebook page, Captain Deluce took flight at approximately 12:30 pm.

A CF-18 Hornet will be passing over numerous hospitals in the Northwest including the Bulkley Valley District Hospital, Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, Mills Memorial Hospital, and the Kitimat General Hospital.

Additionally, it will fly over the Museum of Northern BC in Smithers.

Earlier this week, the team took to the skies of areas in the Northwest Territories and the Yukon as well.