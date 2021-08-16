Numerous locations within the Northwest were without power on Sunday (Aug 15).

This was due to a storm that occurred that left over 980 customers in Smithers without power.

According to BC Hydro, a majority of the outages were due to fallen trees on power lines.

Hydro crews attended 17 different locations in the Smithers region with 14 of them having trees on the lines.

Additionally, BC Hydro said crews from Terrace, Burns Lake and Vanderhoof were called to assist local crews and contractor crews were also on site from Smithers and Terrace.

At the peak of the outages over 30 locations had trouble calls where crews were brought in to address from Fraser Lake, Kitwanga and Kispiox.