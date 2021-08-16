The Chief Louie Lake wildfire, south of Ootsa Lake, has grown in size over the weekend.

It is now measuring at 20,750 hectares according to the Northwest Fire Centre.

As of Monday (Aug 16), 32 firefighters, 4 helicopters and 13 heavy equipment are on the site.

Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas said the fire saw the most growth on Friday (Aug 13).

“We’ve had some gusty conditions over the weekend and on Friday which contributed to fire growth in the northeast and the southeast of that fire,” she said.

Thomas added it is anticipated that there will be less winds near that fire within the coming days.

She also said the cooler temperatures expected this week is good news.

“Certainly cooler temperatures are always good, cooler temperatures, higher humidity, less wind, those are all good things so those are all beneficial for that fire,” Thomas said.

There are currently 266 wildfires burning across the province, with five in the Northwest Fire Centre.

The Chief Louie Lake Fire is considered to be the only wildfire of note within the region.