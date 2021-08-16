Unifor 2301 and Rio Tinto are expected to go back to the bargaining table after employees have been on the picket line for four weeks.

In a news release by Unifor, the two parties were expected to discuss future bargaining protocol on August 12.

900 Employees from the Rio Tinto Kitimat Aluminum Smelter have been on strike since July 25.

According to Unifor 2301, during the strike there has been community support.

Government officials including NDP Candidate Taylor Bachrach and BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross have called on Rio Tinto and Unifor to resume talks.

The Aluminum Smelter went on strike after a deal could not be reached between the two parties before the deadline.