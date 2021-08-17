Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth once again urged people to not travel to BC’s interior if they don’t have to.

“We are more than prepared to put a map out of fire-affected areas advising people not to travel,” said Farnworth.

In response to questions as to why Premier John Horgan is away at this time on vacation, Farnworth said he is still being kept in the loop.

“Our Premier has been in complete solidarity with all the people of British Columbia. Whether they have been affected by wildfires, or whether they are fighting the wildfires on the ground every single day. He is briefed every day, I speak to him on a regular basis.”

Farnworth adds the Ministers that are responsible for Emergency Management BC and the BC Wildfire Service are here and available.

Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy gave an update on the wildfires raging across the province.

“Since April 1st, 1,513 wildfires have burned more than 766,000 hectares. There are currently 268 fires burning, most of which are in the Kamloops Fire Centre, the Cariboo Fire Centre, and Southeast Fire Centre,” said Conroy.

She also said there was 3,600 personnel in the province fighting the wildfires, with 209 aircraft supporting them.

As of 5:00 p.m. today (Monday), there are 60 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre, three of them are of note.

The Cariboo Fire Centre has 33 active wildfires, four are of note.

Five active fires are in the Northwest Fire Centre, with the Chief Louie Lake blaze of note.