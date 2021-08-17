The board of Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce at the 2018 Business Excellence awards (supplied by: Blair McBride)

The Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce have opened the nominations for the 2021 Business Excellence Awards.

Among the categories include, Outstanding Employee of the Year, Customer Service Award and New Business Award.

According to the chamber, all businesses that are nominated must be chamber members and have a good standing.

The deadline for nominations is this Friday and may be submitted to the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce Office or online.

The Business Excellence Event will be held on October 16.