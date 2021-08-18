Northern Health has issued a public alert for Terrace and Smithers after an increase in overdose events due to a new illicit drug.

The substance is being described as a deep blue crystal and when it is cooked the substance turns purple and is being sold as “Heroin”.

Northern Health added the substance is highly toxic and causes heavy nods, prolonged sedation and requires more naloxone to reverse.

The health authority also said overdoses are happening when the substance is smoked or injected.

Safety measures have been provided by Northern Health for those who may use drugs:

Get overdose prevention, recognition and response training

Carry naloxone

If using alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe app

Know your tolerance

If sick or had a time of abstinence use much less

Don’t mix drugs or mix drugs with alcohol

Test a small amount first and go slow

Use in an overdose prevention site if possible

Access fentanyl drug checking where available

Call 911 or local emergency number right away if someone overdoses

Terrace has one Overdose Prevention Site, the Terrace Intensive Case Management Team.