The Midsummer Music Festival will be returning to Smithers in September but it is expected to look different.

According to the Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society, there will only be a Friday night and Saturday full day events and there will only be the main stage and Tween stage.

The society also added there will be no camping at the festival.

According to festival spokesperson Pamela Haasen, the pandemic has made the planning process slightly easier.

She said the society wasn’t sure if they could have the festival this year but with Restart BC the planning process happened quickly .

“It took a bit of time crunch and we’ve really just been the volunteers and the coordinators and the board have just been really working overtime this year. We usually have a year to plan but instead we’ve basically had 5 months,” Haasen said.

She also said that the event will be COVID aware.

“We’re obviously going to have signage and encourage people to still COVID mindful but it is a completely outdoor event so we do have a little bit of safety there,” Haasen said.

Meanwhile Live Nation Canada has announced they will require concert attendees to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID- 19 test.

Haasen said they will not require proof of vaccination.

The Midsummer Music Festival will be held on September 10 and 11.