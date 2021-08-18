The Smithers Art Gallery is featuring a local resident for their latest exhibit.

Emily Klaassen is a printmaker who is also well versed in a variety of painting and drawing methods.

According to a news release, her practice stamps from her relationship and interactions with the natural environment.

Smithers Art Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish called her work unique.

“She’s really used a process I have never seen before. She’s using hectropacks like a juice box and she is carving into that and printing scenes of local and further away mountains scenes,” she said.

Additionally, the Smithers Art Gallery is also featuring an exhibit from David Harrison.

He was born in a Yorkshire woolen town and came from a long line of hand loomer, according to the gallery.

Chernish also said his watercolour is something she has never seen before.

“It is combining elements of abstract, he uses embossing and hole punching and all kinds of things that you would not expect in a traditional watercolour and it kind of blows my mind,” she said.

Both of the exhibits will be in the gallery until September 4.