Vaccination clinics continue to ramp up within Northern Health.

The clinics are taking place today (Thursday) in Burns Lake, Fort Saint James, Hazelton, Houston, Smithers, and Vanderhoof.

Facilities hosting these appointments include Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre, Fort Saint James Community Hall, Coast Mountain College, Healthy Living Centre, Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Club and Wrinch Memorial Hospital Cafeteria.

The majority of clinics are welcoming drop-ins as well as those 12 and over who have booked appointments.

