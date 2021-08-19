The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Northwest.

The Smithers Local Health Area identified two new cases in the region during the August 8 to 14 period, which was the same as two weeks ago.

This has resulted in the daily case rate to increase to 0.1 to 5 cases being reported per 100,000 people.

Additionally, in the Burns Lake Local Health Area one new case was identified, which is a decrease from three the previous week.

This has resulted in the Daily Case Rate to decrease to 0.1 to 5 cases of COVID-19 being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the hardest hit regions within the Northwest is Kitimat that had 15 new cases and the Nechako region which identified 44.

Both areas are now considered COVID-19 hot spots.

As for vaccination rates, Smithers and Burns Lake continue to lag behind the rest of the province.

68% of community members in the Smithers LHA 12 and older have received a first dose and 57% are fully vaccinated.

In the Burns Lake area, 67% of residents 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine and 59% are fully vaccinated.

Government Officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated, including Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.

“If you have friends or family who haven’t made time or are afraid of needles, maybe you can provide some support/ Let’s work together to achieve community immunity,” she said on a Facebook post.

Provincially, 75.1% of British Columbians are fully vaccinated.