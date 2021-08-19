The BC Wildfire Service gave an update on the fire suppression efforts around BC, and the personnel battling the blazes.

According to Todd Nessman with the BC Wildfire Service we have:

3,800 personnel

1,250 contractors

520 out of province resources, including 240 military

430 structural protection personnel

500 pieces of heavy equipment

147 helicopters

38 air tankers

Nessman adds 153 personnel arrived from Quebec three days ago, 45 arrived from the Yukon two days ago, and 20 Parks Canada personnel are incoming.

That being said, Nessman added that staff are getting tired.

“Fatigue is something we have a concern with. It’s been a long summer for many of our firefighters and staff supporting the efforts. With that increased fatigue we are starting to see more safety concerns come forward.”

“When you have fire crews that are out there doing three tours, four tours in a row, and the season’s still a month more left it is trying and it’s difficult,” said Nessman.

He added that accommodations for staff in the Okanagan area have been difficult to get, so many firefighters have had to camp in tents.

There are 256 active wildfires across BC: