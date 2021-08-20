Issues like the economy, including inflation, should be top of mind for all party leaders heading into the federal election.

That’s according to UNBC Political Science Lecturer Jason Morris.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Morris admitted he doesn’t buy into the theory that the only reason Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called this vote was to obtain a majority government for a second time.

“I don’t even know that the explanation rings so solid given that they had the support of the NDP throughout. Sometimes governments do get a little vain or arrogant and want to get things done even heftier or speedier.”

In 2015, Trudeau and the Liberals came away with a decisive victory winning 184 seats – however, the party was only able to claim a minority two years ago.

Morris also examined what opposition and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has to do to pull out a win and prevent a third term for the Liberals in the House of Commons.

“They have to hammer on the economy and show that the Liberals are not good stewards coming out of basically a pandemic recession, leading to a restored Canada of economic growth.”

“The challenge here for the Conservatives would be to make inroads into Ontario and that is really hard ascertained even just by provincial polls. Provincial polls in Ontario are nationwide and you really need to have access to riding-by-riding polls, especially for the Toronto area.”

Other party leaders vying for the Prime Minister’s chair include Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Annamie Paul (Green Party of Canada).

Morris is also on the fence about the type of impact mail-in ballots will have as it did not make much of a dent in the latest BC election in October.

“If everyone that was going to vote in person decided to vote by mail it should not make any difference because their votes are being tabulated and counted a different way. I would be concerned about mail-in ballots affecting voter turnout – I would hope it would increase voter turnout.”

The Elections Canada website says you have to apply to vote by mail, which you can do so online or by going to an Elections Canada office, and your application has to reach them by September 14th.

In Cariboo-Prince George Todd Doherty is running for the Conservatives, Audrey Mckinnon is with the NDP, and Jeremy Gustafson is running for the PPC.

When it comes to the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding, Bob Zimmer is running for the Conservatives, and Cory Longley is running for the NDP.

Lastly, in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Claire Rattee (Ratay) is running for the conservatives, Taylor Bachrach is with the NDP, Adeana Young with the Green Party, and Jody Craven is running for the PPC).

The 44th general federal election is set for September 20th.