An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Nicolas Allan Jeppesen by the BC Coroners Service.

The inquest is scheduled to start on August 30 at the Terrace Sportsplex.

The 29 year old death was reported to the coroners service on August 18,2016 after a police- involved incident in Terrace.

According to a news release, presiding coroner Susan Barth and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding his death.

The jury will then have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

According to the BC Coroners Service, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of police.

A link for the inquest can be found on the BC Coroners website.