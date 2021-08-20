District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

More communities across the province have been awarded funding for flood planning, including in the North.

This funding is through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and has provided 38 communities with funding during this intake.

Among the recipients is Hazelton which received $150,000 for its Flood Mitigation Project Detailed Designs.

Additionally Houston received $43,000 for its Silverthorne Creek Flood Risk Analysis and Terrace has received $150,000 for its Kitsumkalum River Flood Mitigation Plan.

In the latest round of funding a total of $5.1 million to prevent, eliminate or reduce potential hazards through flood planning.

The province added since 2017, a total of 961 projects have been approved for funding across B.C..