A mass planned power outage is scheduled to take place Sunday (Aug 22) according to BC Hydro.

The outage will affect all residents from Telkwa, Smithers, New Hazelton and Hazelton.

The power will be off from 5 a.m until 3 p.m. So, BC Hydro can replace the transmission river crossing over the Telkwa river.

Hydro crews will be in the area of Birch and Cottonwood Streets.

This replacement is due to the high river event in 2017 that compromised one of the high voltage powers.

This outage will allow hydro crews to safely move the flow of power to a temporary bypass line.

Another outage is expected to occur in the fall to transition back to the new permanent configuration.

Traffic will be restricted on the Telkwa River from the CN Rail bridge to Jay Road.