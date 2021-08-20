The Liberal Party of Canada has acclaimed its Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate.

In a notice posted on Friday, Lakhwinder Jhaj has been announced as the candidate for the riding.

She is running against NDP Incumbent Taylor Bachrach, Conservative candidate Claire Rattee, Green candidate Adeana Young, People’s Party of Canada’s candidate Joey Craven and Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor.

The region heads to the polls on September 20.