The next time you see BC Bus North travelling through your community, some Indigenous artwork will be adorned on the sides.

Four Indigenous artists including Clayton Gauthier Cree/Dakelh of Prince George were selected to have their work showcased following a joint partnership between the Northern Indigenous Arts Council (NIAC) and BC Bus North.

“Art is my life. When you follow your passion you are going to do it the rest of your life. There is no such thing as retirement.”

“Art does such beautiful things in this world and it’s a language that can only be felt. That’s the best way I can put it,” added Gauthier.

Other Indigenous artists that will have their work showcased include

Tim Foster Gitxsan/Wet’suwet’en, of Prince Rupert

Kari Morgan Nisga’a, of Terrace

Michelle Stoney Gitxsan, of Hazelton.

BC Bus North provides service to over 40 communities in our region including PG, Valemount, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson.

The project was funded by the province, NIAC, the Community Arts Council of Prince George, and the District as well as private donors from across the north.