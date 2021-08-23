Candidates trickle in four weeks away from election
More candidates are popping in as the September 20th Federal Election approaches.
Garth Frizzell will be running for the Liberal Party in the Cariboo- Prince George riding.
Dave Jeffers will be running for the Maverick Party, and Amir Alavi will be running for the Liberals in the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies riding.
We have four candidates in each riding so far:
Cariboo- PG
- Todd Doherty- Conservative
- Audrey McKinnon- NDP
- Jeremy Gustafson- PPC
- Garth Frizzell- Liberal
PG- Peace River- Northern Rockies
- Bob Zimmer- Conservative
- Cory Longley- NDP
- Amir Alavi- Liberal
- Dave Jeffers- Maverick
Skeena- Bulkley Valley
- Claire Rattee- Conservative
- Taylor Bachrach- NDP
- Jody Craven- PPC
- Adeana Young- Green Party