More candidates are popping in as the September 20th Federal Election approaches.

Garth Frizzell will be running for the Liberal Party in the Cariboo- Prince George riding.

Dave Jeffers will be running for the Maverick Party, and Amir Alavi will be running for the Liberals in the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies riding.

We have four candidates in each riding so far:

Cariboo- PG

  • Todd Doherty- Conservative
  • Audrey McKinnon- NDP
  • Jeremy Gustafson- PPC
  • Garth Frizzell- Liberal

PG- Peace River- Northern Rockies

  • Bob Zimmer- Conservative
  • Cory Longley- NDP
  • Amir Alavi- Liberal
  • Dave Jeffers- Maverick

Skeena- Bulkley Valley

  • Claire Rattee- Conservative
  • Taylor Bachrach- NDP
  • Jody Craven- PPC
  • Adeana Young- Green Party