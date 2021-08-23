More candidates are popping in as the September 20th Federal Election approaches.

Garth Frizzell will be running for the Liberal Party in the Cariboo- Prince George riding.

Dave Jeffers will be running for the Maverick Party, and Amir Alavi will be running for the Liberals in the Prince George- Peace River- Northern Rockies riding.

We have four candidates in each riding so far:

Cariboo- PG

Todd Doherty- Conservative

Audrey McKinnon- NDP

Jeremy Gustafson- PPC

Garth Frizzell- Liberal

PG- Peace River- Northern Rockies

Bob Zimmer- Conservative

Cory Longley- NDP

Amir Alavi- Liberal

Dave Jeffers- Maverick

Skeena- Bulkley Valley